Dana Point Recognized as ‘Clean California Community’

Dana Point has officially been designated as a “Clean California Community” through Caltrans’ statewide Clean CA initiative, according to a Dana Point Times article published September 26, 2025. The honor places Dana Point among only 30 communities across California to earn the recognition. City officials noted that the award reflects the dedication of local organizations and residents who’ve worked together to keep Dana Point a clean and healthy place to live and visit. The recognition was achieved in collaboration with Stand Up to Trash, a nonprofit that promotes ocean conservation by educating the community on the dangers of plastic pollution and empowering younger generations through hands-on environmental programs. The process to secure the designation began in December 2024 when Stand Up to Trash Founder and President Vicki Patterson initiated the application, which was formally submitted in March 2025. According to the Dana Point Times, Patterson emphasized that the honor highlights the impact of education, volunteer action, and collaboration in driving meaningful environmental change. Through initiatives such as “The Ocean Starts at Your Front Door” and monthly Lunch & Learn events held in Dana Point Harbor, Stand Up to Trash has engaged thousands of students and families in ocean education and stewardship. The city...