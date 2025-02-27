Dive Into the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Festival 2025 in Costa Mesa

Fishing enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and families alike are gearing up for the highly anticipated Pacific Coast Sportfishing Tackle, Boat, Travel, and Outdoors Show, taking place from March 6 through 9, 2025, at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. This annual festival, known for being the ultimate gathering of the fishing and outdoor community, promises an action-packed event with something for everyone.

Spanning an impressive 217,000 square feet across seven halls, the 2025 Pacific Coast Sportfishing Festival is a one-stop destination for all things fishing, boating, and outdoor recreation. The event will feature an extensive lineup of exhibitors and vendors showcasing the latest in saltwater and freshwater fishing tackle, boats, travel destinations, and outdoor gear. With over 100 exhibitors, attendees will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge products, learn from industry experts, and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

“The family experience is unmatched, with two giant catch and release trout ponds that are free for the kids, Gold panning, Prehistoric Jay brings his amazing reptile collection, Falconry, Gyotoko Fish prints, knot tying station, casting area and live bands!” said Bill DePriest in an email to The Log.

Kids 12 and younger receive free entry, and a highlight for them is the Free Kids Trout Pond, where they can try their hand at fishing in a safe and fun environment. Adding to the excitement, the Reptile Zoo will return, giving families a chance to interact with fascinating creatures. Live bands and music will create a lively atmosphere, making the festival a day to remember for all.

The Pacific Coast Sportfishing Festival isn’t just about fun; it’s also a hub for education and conservation. Esteemed organizations like the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute will be on hand to discuss their groundbreaking white seabass program and share insights into marine conservation efforts. Visitors can learn about the importance of sustainable fishing practices and the ongoing efforts to protect marine ecosystems.

Dana Wharf Sportfishing, a beloved name in the Orange County fishing community, will also be at the show. Representatives will provide updates on sportfishing regulations, share tips for a successful fishing trip, and highlight their popular whale watching tours, which offer a unique way to explore the Pacific’s natural beauty.

DePriest explained that the inspiration behind the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Festival stemmed from the need for a more focused event tailored specifically to the sportfishing industry. “We saw the need for a show that featured only industry and endemic vendors, without the filler,” DePriest said. As the leading educational resource for sportfishing on the West Coast, DePriest’s team has also recognized the demand for in-depth seminars conducted by captains who don’t typically speak at other events.

The festival was launched in the midst of the 2009 economic downturn, yet despite the challenges, it continued to grow — especially following the pandemic when many other shows were shrinking. “We decided to break away from the traditional ‘consumer fishing and boat show’ format and create something that truly resonated with anglers,” DePriest added. “A fun indoor/outdoor atmosphere with live bands, great food, family-friendly activities, an incredible selection of boats, reasonable vendor hours, and the best seminars on the coast.”

A highlight of the 2025 festival is the Third Annual PCS Show Vendor Social, taking place on March 7, 2025, from 7:30 to 10:00 PM at the OC Fairgrounds. This celebratory event brings together vendors, exhibitors, and industry professionals for an evening of networking, camaraderie, and reflection on the fishing industry’s achievements. The Vendor Social has become a cherished tradition, fostering a sense of community among those passionate about fishing and the outdoors.

The 2025 festival boasts an impressive lineup of exhibitors, ensuring that every attendee — from seasoned anglers to curious beginners — finds something of interest. Some notable highlights include:

Fishing Tackle Galore: Explore the latest in rods, reels, lures, and gear from top brands. Whether you’re into deep-sea fishing or freshwater angling, you’ll find high-quality equipment tailored to your needs.

Boating Enthusiasts Rejoice: Check out the newest boats and marine technology, with experts on hand to answer questions about choosing the right vessel, maintenance, and outfitting.

Adventure Travel Destinations: Dreaming of your next big fishing trip? Connect with travel experts offering curated fishing and outdoor adventures around the world.

Reptile Zoo: Perfect for kids and adults alike, this attraction showcases exotic reptiles, offering a unique educational experience.

The Pacific Coast Sportfishing Festival is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of the fishing and outdoor community. Whether you’re there to shop for new gear, learn about conservation, introduce your kids to fishing, or simply enjoy a day out, the festival offers an unparalleled experience.

For seasoned anglers, it’s an opportunity to network with industry professionals, discover innovative products, and gain new insights into the sport. Beginners can take advantage of expert guidance, hands-on activities, and educational exhibits to start their fishing journey with confidence.

Families will appreciate the festival’s inclusive atmosphere, with activities designed to engage and entertain attendees of all ages. From the excitement of the trout pond to the live music, the festival ensures a memorable experience for everyone.

Plan Your Visit

Dates: March 6 through 9, 2025

Location: OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa

Tickets: Kids 12 and under are free. Ticket prices for adults can be found at sportfishingfestival.com.

Parking: Ample parking is available at the OC Fairgrounds.

Whether you’re a lifelong angler, an outdoor enthusiast, or a family looking for a fun weekend activity, the Pacific Coast Sportfishing Festival is the place to be. With its dynamic mix of education, entertainment, and innovation, this festival continues to solidify its place as a must-attend event in Southern California. Mark your calendars, and I’ll see you there. Be sure to visit The Log and say “hi” for a fun photo op.