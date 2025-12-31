Dredging Project Underway to Improve Navigation and Water Quality in Newport Harbor

After years of planning and delays, a long-anticipated dredging project is now underway in Newport Harbor, which is aimed at improving navigation safety and water quality throughout the busy waterway.

The project, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the City of Newport Beach, will remove sediment that has accumulated on the harbor floor over decades. Sediment flowing down from surrounding watersheds has gradually reduced channel depths and limited tidal circulation. Removing it is expected to restore safer boating conditions and improve water movement throughout the harbor.

Dredging work began near the western end of Lido Isle, where contractor R.E. Staite Engineering, Inc., has mobilized equipment. The company previously completed a similar dredging effort in the harbor in 2012. The current project is expected to take several months to complete, with an estimated cost of $20 million.

Approximately 225,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed during the project. Portions of the material contain mercury levels above federal standards for ocean disposal. Instead of returning the sediment to Newport Harbor, it will be transported to an outer harbor container terminal at the Port of Long Beach, where it will be securely encapsulated within an existing slip. The solution allows the material to be safely contained while also supporting port operations.

Earlier plans to bury the contaminated sediment within Newport Harbor were met with legal challenges from environmental and community groups concerned about long-term risks to water quality and marine life. Those challenges were resolved in March 2024 after the Long Beach disposal option was identified. As part of the settlement, the project includes enhanced monitoring for marine mammals and sea turtles during dredging operations.

Much of Newport Harbor’s main channel has not been dredged to its original depth in roughly 50 years. Harbor officials believe this may be the last major dredging project needed, as improved watershed management upstream has reduced sediment entering the harbor.

In addition to navigation benefits, the dredging is expected to significantly improve water quality. Restoring channel depth will allow an estimated 370 million additional gallons of ocean water to circulate in and out of the harbor, improving flushing and overall harbor health.