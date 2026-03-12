Emergency Groundfish Rule Brings Welcome Relief to West Coast Fleet

As California’s fishing community heads into the spring season, a new federal emergency rule is reshaping the outlook for one of the West Coast’s most important fisheries. Updated science has revealed that several key groundfish species are more abundant than previously believed, prompting regulators to act quickly to keep boats fishing, crews working, and seafood moving to market.

Issued this week by NOAA Fisheries, the emergency rule increases catch limits for three commercially important species — shortspine thornyhead, canary rockfish, and petrale sole — by roughly 10 percent each. While the change is modest on paper, its impact is significant for a fishery that supports vessels operating from California ports and supplies seafood to markets across the state and beyond.

Groundfish represent the largest fishery by volume on the West Coast, and Southern California plays a key role in that system. From trawl vessels landing fish in regional ports to processors and distributors serving local restaurants and retailers, the ripple effects of groundfish regulations are felt well beyond the wheelhouse.

The decision comes after a difficult year for the fleet, when sharply reduced quotas forced many vessels to slow down or stop fishing altogether. Those reductions were based on stock assessments completed in 2023, which suggested lower populations for several species. As it turns out, the ocean told a different story.

“We are undertaking this emergency action to change our regulations based on this new information,” said Ryan Wulff, assistant regional administrator for NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Region. “We looked at the science and it told us the picture had changed, so we are acting as quickly as possible to provide more opportunities for our fleet.”

The authority to make such rapid changes comes from the Magnuson-Stevens Act, the federal law that governs U.S. fisheries management. Emergency rules are permitted when new or unforeseen circumstances create serious management challenges and when swift action provides greater benefit than waiting through the standard, lengthy rulemaking process. In this case, NOAA Fisheries determined that the economic consequences of maintaining outdated limits outweighed the risks of adjusting them based on updated data.

To understand why this matters, it helps to look back at what the fleet experienced last year. In response to the 2023 assessments, the Pacific Fishery Management Council reduced 2025 catch limits dramatically: shortspine thornyhead quotas were cut by 60 percent, canary rockfish by 56 percent, and petrale sole by 28 percent. While intended to protect fish populations, those cuts had unintended consequences on the water.

Many vessels found themselves tied to the dock not because target species were unavailable, but because they risked catching small amounts of these so-called “constraining species” as bycatch. In the groundfish trawl fishery, vessels must hold quota not only for the fish they are targeting, but also for species they might catch incidentally. When quotas for constraining species are too low, even a small bycatch can shut down an entire trip.

For Southern California’s mixed-species fishery, this became a serious problem. Vessels fishing for Pacific hake, also known as whiting, began encountering higher-than-expected numbers of shortspine thornyhead in late 2024. Without sufficient quota, many were forced to stop fishing early. Smaller, independent operators were hit especially hard, lacking the financial cushion to absorb downtime or purchase additional quota on the open market.

The issue extended north as well. Early in 2025, some midwater trawl vessels reportedly bypassed large schools of Pacific whiting off Washington because of the risk of incidental canary rockfish catch. In a joint letter sent to the Council, more than 100 fishermen, charter operators, processors, and fishing organizations warned that the combined cuts were making it nearly impossible to operate.

“Facing a drastic cut for one critical species would be challenging enough,” the letter stated, “but facing drastic cuts for multiple critical species at once further reduces our options for fishing strategies, and will leave vast amounts of our target species uncaught.”

In response, the Council asked its scientific teams to revisit the data using updated catch-only projections through 2024. Those projections told a different story. Because fisheries often do not reach their full catch limits, more fish remained in the water to spawn and reproduce than earlier models had predicted. The revised analysis showed greater biomass available for all three species.

By September 2025, the Council adopted the updated projections as the best scientific information available. Two months later, it formally recommended that NOAA Fisheries implement an emergency rule to reflect the new abundance estimates and address the challenges vessels were facing.

NOAA’s final rule raises the catch limits enough to ease the bottleneck without abandoning conservation safeguards. According to the agency, the change will allow vessels greater access to their target fisheries while continuing to protect sensitive stocks from overfishing.

“It’s unfortunate that the fleet faced the hardships that it did from the lower catch limits in 2025, but this should provide meaningful relief,” said Keeley Kent, groundfish branch chief for NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Region.

For California anglers who primarily fish recreationally, this decision may seem far removed. But the commercial groundfish fishery and the recreational sector are closely linked. Sustainable management of shared species helps stabilize regulations, supports coastal economies, and ensures that seafood harvested off California continues to be locally available. Many of the same species caught commercially also play a role in recreational fisheries or in the broader ecosystem anglers depend on.

The emergency rule also underscores a broader point about fisheries management in California waters: regulations are not static. They evolve as science improves and as real-world conditions change. While closures and quota cuts often dominate headlines, this case shows how new data can also reopen opportunity when populations prove healthier than expected.

As spring unfolds and fishing effort increases along the West Coast, the updated limits provide a clearer path forward for the groundfish fleet. Boats can plan trips with greater confidence, crews can return to work, and processors can count on steadier supply. For Southern California, where working waterfronts, seafood markets, and fishing families remain deeply connected to the ocean, that stability matters.

Ultimately, the emergency rule reflects a system designed to respond, not just restrict. By acting quickly on new science, fisheries managers aimed to strike a balance between conservation and opportunity, keeping California’s groundfish fishery productive, sustainable, and resilient as the season moves ahead.