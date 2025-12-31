Fire Suppression Industries Brings Advanced Fire Protection Solutions to the Marine Sector

Fire safety remains one of the most critical concerns aboard commercial fishing vessels and working boats, where confined spaces, fuel systems, electrical components, and long response times create elevated risk. Fire Suppression Industries, a U.S.-based manufacturer of aerosol fire suppression systems, is bringing advanced technology to the marine sector with solutions designed to protect crews, vessels, and livelihoods when seconds matter most.

The foundation of the company’s technology was shaped by real-world emergency scenarios where traditional suppression methods fall short. According to Joseph Kuesis of Fire Suppression Industries, the goal from the outset was to rethink how fire suppression could work in environments where access, timing, and safety are all compromised. “The main objective was to develop an advanced aerosol fire suppression device intended for first responders in the following situations: 1.) when water is not accessible, 2.) when there is a delay in the arrival of water to the fire location, 3.) when water proves ineffective for a particular class of fire, 4.) To create a safer unit, which is also more robust than anything currently offered.”

Founded on a commitment to reliability and innovation, Fire Suppression Industries designs and manufactures both portable and fixed aerosol fire suppression systems in the United States. While the company serves a wide range of industries, its systems are increasingly relevant to commercial fisheries and marine operations, where early fire suppression can mean the difference between a manageable incident and a catastrophic loss at sea.

Unlike traditional suppression methods that rely on water or foam, aerosol fire suppression systems work by interrupting the chemical reaction of a fire. This allows fires to be controlled quickly, even in enclosed or hard-to-reach spaces common on fishing vessels, such as engine rooms, electrical compartments, and machinery spaces. The technology is designed to suppress both early-stage and fully developed fires while reducing the risk of flashover or backdraft.

For marine operators, the advantages of this approach become especially clear when considering the operational realities of working vessels. Kuesis explains that “The Suppressall FS2-MAX aerosol fire suppression unit offers significant advantages in the maritime sector due to its ability to efficiently suppress fires without the use of pressurized cylinders, and it does not put the personnel using it in harm’s way.” He notes that the system is activated simply, adding that “This unit is triggered by the pull of a pin, rendering it a dependable option for safeguarding enclosed areas such as engine rooms, galleys, or other enclosures.”

One of the company’s flagship products, the SUPPRESSALL™ FS2 aerosol generator, is a portable fire suppression tool designed for use on land and at sea. Made in the United States, the device provides commercial fishermen and vessel operators with an additional layer of onboard protection that can be deployed rapidly in emergency situations. The system is compact, does not rely on external power, and is designed to be effective in harsh marine environments.

Beyond suppression speed, protecting onboard electronics is another critical concern. Modern fishing vessels rely heavily on navigation systems, communications equipment, and safety electronics that can be permanently damaged by water or chemical agents. As Kuesis points out, “Aerosol fire suppression provides the utmost protection for electronics, which are costly and extremely vital where on-board navigation and safety are concerned.”

While these systems offer a powerful supplemental layer of protection, Fire Suppression Industries is careful to emphasize their role within existing safety frameworks. “Throwable units are not meant to replace USCG mandated extinguishers according to 49 CFR 173.309,” Kuesis explains. “They are not used in lieu of; rather, they are used as an alternative, although they might be your crew’s first line of defense.” He adds that firsthand feedback from mariners underscores the seriousness of onboard fire risk, noting that “Crews have told us on many occasions that the fear factor onboard is incalculable where fire is concerned.”

Fire Suppression Industries also offers mounting and storage solutions for marine use, including wall brackets with locking mechanisms and impact-resistant hard-shell cases. These accessories help ensure that suppression tools remain secure, accessible, and protected from corrosion, moisture, and physical damage, which are constant challenges in offshore conditions.

Beyond portable systems, Fire Suppression Industries supplies detection and suppression solutions suitable for fixed installations aboard vessels. Through its partnership with Protectowire Fire Systems, the company provides digital linear heat detection technology capable of continuous monitoring along its entire length. This type of detection is particularly valuable in engine rooms, cable trays, and confined machinery spaces, where early heat detection can provide critical warning before flames are visible.

Training and preparedness are also a key part of the company’s marine safety strategy. Kuesis explains that Fire Suppression Industries tailors its instruction based on fleet size and operational needs. “We offer Webinar training for smaller users and provide in-person for training in larger fleets or with many users,” he says. “Our training is comprehensive and covers many areas of the unit’s uses.” He adds that the company regularly travels to work directly with maritime professionals, noting, “In a recent instance, we traveled to the Gulf coast to train a ship builder and its employees on the use of the unit in dry dock.” According to Kuesis, demonstrations often take place in realistic conditions: “We have traveled to maritime training facilities to demonstrate the units’ capabilities while fighting real-time fires that may occur at sea.” Written testing is also available, as he explains, “We offer testing (written) to go with our webinars or in-class training.”

When it comes to fire safety awareness among commercial fishermen, Kuesis says complacency is rarely the issue. “In my personal experience, I have not met a mariner that did not treat the thought of fire onboard seriously,” he says. However, he acknowledges that many operators recognize gaps in preparedness. “I have talked with those who believe that they need more training.”

Cost considerations also come up frequently. “I have had discussions with those that believe that the cost of a good suppression system is too high,” said Kuesis, “and that regular ABC units can do the job without any other assistance.”

His advice to mariners is direct and grounded in experience. “My advice is this: Fire is no joke. It has a mind of its own and can turn on you in seconds.” He emphasizes the dangers of entering extreme environments during a fire, stating, “You may not be fully equipped to enter a room that is well over 1,000°F to fight a fire in person. Wearing an immersion suit and waiting for rescue is the last thing on their minds.” He adds that the FS2-MAX was specifically engineered for maritime use, noting, “The Suppressall FS2-MAX was engineered for the Maritime industry. From its tough construction and salt proof coatings to its ability to work in an extreme temperature range, the FS2-MAX is a go to solution for those on a vessel.”

Ease of use is another defining feature. As Kuesis puts it, “Pull the Pin and Throw it in! is what we tell our clients. Stay out of harm’s way.” He explains the system’s performance in clear terms: “The unit can fully suppress a fire in a volume of up to 5300 cu ft. It will eliminate up to 1,000°F from a room in 60 seconds. It will not remove Oxygen. The substance is not toxic, but wearing a mask is advised when entering the enclosure after any fire or aerosol deployment.”

Kuesis’ perspective is informed by nearly two decades in the safety industry. “I have been employed in the safety industry since 2007,” he says. “I started in the weather safety industry and graduated into the Aerosol Fire Suppression industry 4 years later.”

His marine experience spans more than a decade. “I have been involved in equipping vessels with aerosol fire suppression since 2012 and have equipped hundreds of vessels from New Zealand to Alaska.”

He is also active in shaping industry standards, noting, “I am an active member in multiple NFPA technical committees on fire safety and a UL Committee focused on Lithium-Ion battery safety in Aviation.”

In addition to his technical work, Kuesis has been a frequent speaker on fire safety at sea. “I have been a speaker about Fire Safety at sea at trade shows such as the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle, WA and its counterpart, the Commercial Marine Expo in Providence, RI, which no longer exists.”

He explains that Suppressall itself was born from a desire to improve upon existing technology. “Suppressall was created as an evolutionary result from all the years of experience knowing a better product could be made.” He adds, “The Suppressall Team re-engineered the entire unit to be the most robust and safest unit available today.” Manufacturing choices were also intentional, as he notes, “Additionally, parts are made in USA with USA materials except the battery and the Igniter. We re-engineered the entire unit to be the most robust and safest unit available today.”

Fire Suppression Industries’ approach to product development emphasizes reliability and compliance. The company’s aerosol fire suppression systems are U.S. Environmental Protection Agency SNAP listed and comply with National Fire Protection Association standards for condensed aerosol fire suppression. The agents used have zero ozone depletion potential and zero global warming potential and are classified as non-toxic, an important consideration for enclosed spaces and crew safety aboard vessels.

While the marine industry is a key focus, Fire Suppression Industries’ technology is also deployed across a broad spectrum of applications, including emergency services, military operations, renewable energy installations, transportation, and high-value storage facilities. This cross-industry experience allows the company to adapt solutions to evolving fire risks, including those associated with lithium-ion batteries and electric propulsion systems, which are becoming increasingly common in modern vessels and harbor operations.

For commercial fishermen and vessel operators, the benefit of advanced fire suppression extends beyond compliance. Effective onboard fire protection helps reduce downtime, protect expensive equipment, and safeguard crews operating far from immediate assistance. In an industry where margins are tight and safety is paramount, having reliable fire suppression systems in place is an investment in continuity and peace of mind.

Fire Suppression Industries continues to expand its presence in the marine sector by offering training support, technical consultation, and system guidance tailored to vessel operators and fleet managers. By manufacturing domestically and maintaining a global reach, the company brings American-made fire protection technology to maritime operations facing increasingly complex safety challenges.

As commercial vessels operate in demanding environments where response times are limited and risks are elevated, fire suppression systems designed specifically for reliability, environmental responsibility, and rapid deployment are becoming an essential component of modern marine safety planning.

For more information, visit suppressall.com/.