Hacegaba Set to Become Next CEO of Port of Long Beach

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners announced it will consider appointing longtime Port executive Dr. Noel Hacegaba as the next Chief Executive Officer during its Dec. 8, 2025, meeting. If approved, Hacegaba will assume the role on Jan. 1, 2026, succeeding current CEO Mario Cordero, who will step down at the end of the year after guiding the Port through record cargo growth, major infrastructure upgrades, and the pandemic.

Hacegaba currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and has spent 15 years in senior leadership positions overseeing daily operations that include commercial services, engineering, finance, planning, environmental affairs, and strategic advocacy. Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna called him “the ideal choice” to lead the Port into its next chapter.

City leaders also voiced support. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said the Port is entering a decade defined by climate action, digital transformation, and large scale infrastructure investment, noting that Hacegaba is well prepared to advance zero emission goals and enhance global competitiveness.

Hacegaba said he is honored by the opportunity and emphasized his commitment to strengthening the national supply chain while driving economic benefits for the region. His career includes negotiating major business deals, helping guide the Port through industry realignment, and overseeing recovery efforts during global supply chain disruptions. He also led the development of the Port’s Supply Chain Information Highway, a digital cargo visibility platform.

Beyond his Port responsibilities, Hacegaba has served as Executive Director of the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility Joint Powers Authority and holds advanced degrees in economics, business administration, planning, and public administration. He is active in national trade organizations and was the 2025 recipient of the Stanley T. Olafson Award for leadership in international trade.