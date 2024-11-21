Keeping Newport Harbor Pristine One Clean Sweep at a Time

The Good Seamaritan trash boat initiative began as an inspired project developed by Tim Smith and his team member, Greg Blake, who were determined to make a positive impact on Newport Harbor and the surrounding community. Recognizing the growing issue of harbor pollution, they envisioned a vessel dedicated solely to collecting trash and debris from the water, ultimately creating a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone who enjoys the harbor. This initiative is a significant step toward preserving the harbor’s natural beauty, ensuring a safe space for both marine life and human visitors, and enhancing the overall environmental health of Newport Harbor.

The Good Seamaritan collects trash in Newport Harbor using a unique setup between its two catamaran hulls. A basket positioned at the front of the vessel captures debris as water flows through the center of the boat, effectively trapping the trash. The basket is then emptied either manually or with the help of a crane. In addition to this method, the team also uses a hand-held net to reach smaller or harder-to-capture items, ensuring a thorough cleanup of the harbor’s waters.

Leading the effort is Robert Sloan, an experienced mariner and U.S. Coast Guard 100-ton licensed captain, who also operates various charter boats in Newport Harbor. Sloan takes The Good Seamaritan out three times a week, using his expertise to methodically clean the harbor. His regular patrols contribute not only to the aesthetic quality of Newport’s waters but also to the community’s enjoyment of a cleaner harbor. The Good Seamaritan team’s dedication keeps trash at bay, benefiting the local ecosystem and visitors who enjoy the harbor.

The Good Seamaritan’s cleanup route is thorough, covering Newport Harbor extensively, including high-traffic areas such as the Balboa Bay Resort, Billy’s, Lido Marina, and the Cannery. The boat also makes its way through Newport Harbor Yacht Club, waterfront homes, and public docks, focusing extra attention on spots where trash tends to accumulate.

“In addition to our usual route, there are parts of the bay where trash tends to collect, similar to the Pacific Garbage Patch,” said Sloan. “The top of the Rhine Channel by the Cannery Restaurant and right by the Galley Restaurant and Basin Marine are two such places where we collect trash every trip.”

On an average trip, The Good Seamaritan collects between 40 and 50 pounds of trash. On its most successful day to date, the team managed to haul in an impressive 455 pounds of waste. This effort highlights the substantial impact of the initiative, showcasing how consistent, dedicated cleanups can make a real difference in keeping Newport Harbor clean and preserving the environment for all to enjoy. The types of trash collected vary widely, from plastic bags and everyday waste to larger, more unusual items like old mattresses, sleeping bags, and even logs. Sometimes, wildlife remains are found, underscoring the critical role this cleanup effort plays in protecting the harbor’s ecosystem from hazardous debris.

The Good Seamaritan works closely with the Harbormaster and the Harbor Department to manage the waste collected.

“We work with the Harbormaster and The Harbor Department,” said Smith. “We take all the trash to them at Marina Park. They weigh the trash and dispose of it in their dumpsters. As far as larger clean-up partnerships go, we’re a new operation, only two months old, so we haven’t been involved with any other initiatives yet.”

Although The Good Seamaritan initiative has only been operational for a couple of months, it has already established an effective partnership for handling waste, with hopes of joining broader environmental cleanup efforts as the program continues to grow.

Community involvement is a cornerstone of the vessel’s initiative, and volunteers are always welcome to help with harbor cleanup. Christian Buhl, founder of California Inclusive Sailing (CIS), has been a frequent volunteer, bringing his passion for inclusive water activities to support the environmental mission. New volunteers not only gain the satisfaction of contributing to a cleaner harbor but also benefit from a bay tour led by the captain, complete with deckhand training. This is an experience for students needing volunteer hours for graduation — or for anyone interested in making a tangible difference in the local environment.

One of the main challenges faced by The Good Seamaritan team is the influx of trash that arrives in the harbor after rainstorms or during Santa Ana winds. Rain brings debris from inland areas through the back bay, while the winds stir up additional litter in the water. Despite these hurdles, Captain Sloan remains committed to keeping the bay clean and ready to tackle the extra work when these seasonal events bring more waste into the harbor. For now, thanks to their efforts, Newport Harbor is as clean as it has been in recent memory.

Looking to the future, The Good Seamaritan team has ambitious goals to increase community awareness and foster partnerships with local organizations. Tim Smith hopes to expand the initiative by collaborating with more groups to spread the message of environmental responsibility. By engaging more people in the mission to keep the waterways clean, the initiative aims to foster a lasting culture of environmental stewardship that will benefit Newport Harbor and beyond.

While there isn’t scientific data to confirm the impact on local wildlife, the team believes their efforts may already be making a difference. By removing entanglement hazards like ropes and plastic bags, they are potentially saving animals from harm. Each piece of trash collected is one less threat to the harbor’s marine life, contributing to a safer environment for the species that call Newport Harbor home.

The Good Seamaritan trash boat is privately funded by Tim Smith, who purchased the vessel and covers all operational expenses. Unlike many environmental initiatives that rely on city support or public donations, this project’s independent funding allows it to operate freely and consistently in its mission to keep the harbor clean.

Currently, The Good Seamaritan is focused solely on Newport Harbor, but Smith has expressed interest in eventually expanding the initiative to other harbors in Orange County. For now, the priority is establishing a strong foundation in Newport, ensuring its success before looking at acquiring additional equipment or boats to extend the reach of their environmental cleanup efforts. The initiative is well on its way to becoming an essential part of Newport Harbor’s community, promoting a cleaner and healthier environment while fostering a sense of shared responsibility for protecting our waters.

A detailed video about The Good Seamaritan can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7xQ9xIv1as.