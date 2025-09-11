Mastering Moorings in Southern California’s Front Yard

Moorings are a common sight along the Southern California coast, from Avalon Harbor to Newport Beach, and it’s important for boaters to understand how they work and what to do when approaching one. They’re everywhere, and for good reason. Moorings are one of the most practical ways to stay put on the water without dropping the anchor every time you pull in. But even seasoned boaters still have questions about how they work, how to reserve them, and what makes them different from slips or anchoring out. At its core, a mooring is a fixed anchoring system designed to securely hold a boat in place. Instead of relying on your own anchor, you tie off to a floating mooring buoy, which is attached to a heavy block or anchor on the seafloor. A chain or line, called a rode, connects that block to the buoy. When you arrive, you simply pick up the mooring line with your boat hook, run it to your cleats, and you’re set. Some harbors, like Catalina’s Two Harbors and Avalon, also require a stern tie to prevent boats from swinging. There are a few different types of moorings you’ll run into. The most common is the single-point...