Port of Hueneme Assists Long Beach with STAX Barge, Maintains Local Clean-Air Commitments

he Port of Hueneme announced late September that one of the STAX barges that provides emissions capture and control services to its port will temporarily assist operations at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, underscoring regional cooperation while maintaining the port’s own service and environmental standards. For the next 60 to 90 days, Hueneme will operate with a single STAX barge while the second unit helps meet demand in the larger San Pedro Bay complex. Officials stressed that the loan is temporary and that the barge is expected to return as soon as possible. While one barge is away, the remaining unit will continue to provide emissions capture and control services for vessels docked in Hueneme, prioritizing roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) automobile carriers and accommodating container ships when possible. Port officials emphasized that all operations will remain fully compliant with California Air Resources Board (CARB) clean-air regulations. “Our clean-air work remains a top priority,” the Port said in a statement. “We will not pause or decrease our environmental commitments during this period, and we are doing everything we can to maintain service for our partners and our community.” The STAX barge system is a central part of the Port of Hueneme’s strategy to reduce...