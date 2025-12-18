Solo Outings and Small Vessels

Safety on the water is an evergreen topic for California’s boating community, and one that will continue to be discussed and reiterated. Even the most experienced anglers and paddlers can find themselves in danger when conditions shift, equipment fails, or a moment of inattention leads to catastrophe. Two recent incidents in Southern California remind us how quickly a day on a small vessel can turn tragic, and why reviewing basic precautions remains essential for every trip on the water, no matter the vessel size or the operator’s experience level.

The first incident involved beloved San Diego angler and YouTube creator Mikey Rijavec, known for his channel SD Fish and Sips. Rijavec built a loyal following by documenting his fishing adventures along the Southern California coast and into Baja. His videos highlighted the appeal of exploring open water on a solo skiff, a style of fishing prized for its freedom and intimacy with the marine environment. Friends, viewers, and local anglers admired his enthusiasm and unfiltered passion for the sport.

On November 11, 2025, Rijavec issued a mayday call while fishing alone off the coast of Baja California. Reports indicated that he was experiencing engine trouble aboard his small skiff. Search teams later found the vessel overturned and adrift without its engine. After several days of intensive searching, his body was recovered near San Cristobal. No official cause of death has been confirmed, and the circumstances remain under investigation. What’s clear is that the loss shook the fishing community deeply. Tributes poured in from across Southern California, with many remembering Rijavec as a talented angler, a kind presence on the water, and a storyteller whose passion inspired thousands.

Only weeks after that tragedy, another fatal incident occurred at Lake Perris State Recreation Area, bringing renewed attention to safety on human-powered craft such as kayaks. On December 6, a 54-year-old father and his 7-year-old son were kayaking offshore near Moreno Beach when their kayak capsized. Neither was wearing a lifejacket, though investigators noted that one was on the vessel. Park peace officers responded within minutes after receiving reports of screams and people in distress. When they arrived, the father was unconscious and partially submerged while the boy was still afloat, clinging to his father and attempting to keep both of them above the water.

Emergency responders recovered both individuals and began CPR on the father, but he was later pronounced dead at Riverside University Health System. The child survived after receiving medical attention. According to investigators, the father heroically kept his son afloat throughout the ordeal, putting the child’s life above his own even as his energy and ability to remain above water diminished. The case remains under investigation by California State Parks law enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

Both events illustrate the vulnerability of boaters on small vessels, whether powered by an engine or by human strength. They also highlight a critical truth echoed by safety officials statewide: the water does not discriminate by experience level, vessel type, or good intentions. Even calm conditions can turn life-threatening when equipment fails, a vessel capsizes, or a solo operator becomes incapacitated without anyone nearby to provide assistance.

In light of these recent fatalities, the California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways continues to emphasize one message above all others. As Kevin Murphy, Information Officer for California State Parks, explained, “Always wear a life jacket. Life jackets are the simplest and most effective way to prevent drowning and improve your chances of survival in a boating accident. California law requires all children under 13 to wear a life jacket on a moving vessel, and the Division of Boating and Waterways strongly encourages everyone, regardless of age, to wear one as a preventive measure.”

Murphy stressed that having a lifejacket onboard is not enough if it is not worn. “By law, every vessel must carry at least one serviceable life jacket for each person onboard. Accidents happen quickly, and it may be too late to put on a life jacket once an incident occurs, which is why wearing it while the vessel is moving is always safest.”

This guidance applies equally to powered and human-powered craft. “Paddle sports, including kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, are considered vessels, so the same life jacket requirements apply. Personal watercraft, such as jet skis, also require riders to wear a life jacket, regardless of age,” Murphy said. He also urged boaters to confirm that their equipment meets safety standards, adding, “Always make sure life jackets are U.S. Coast Guard-approved, properly fitted to the user, and suitable for the intended activity. Check the label inside the life jacket to confirm these details.”

Small boats and paddle craft offer a unique connection to the outdoors, allowing access to narrow waterways and secluded coves where larger vessels cannot travel. Skiffs, kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards allow boaters to move quietly through nature, observe wildlife, exercise, or enjoy the solitude of open water. But these vessels also bring their own hazards, and operators must understand how quickly an emergency can escalate.

One of the most serious risks is the lack of stability. Wake from passing boats can swamp or flip a small vessel in seconds, especially when the operator is seated low to the water or shifting their weight unexpectedly. Situational awareness is essential, not only to watch for approaching wakes but also to understand the effect of your own wake on paddlers, anglers, and other small-craft users nearby. A wake that seems minor from a center-console boat can be large enough to overturn a kayak.

Smaller craft also face hazards rarely encountered by larger vessels. Strainers, such as fallen trees, rocks, or debris in rivers and narrow passages, allow water to flow through while trapping a boat and pinning it in place. Once caught in a strainer, escaping is extremely difficult because the current forces the vessel against the obstruction. Low-head dams pose even more severe dangers. Sometimes called “death machines,” these structures create hydraulic backwash currents that can trap a person underwater with tremendous force. Paddlers and small-boat operators must avoid these hazards entirely by going ashore well before reaching them and carrying their craft past the danger zone.

Unusually high-water levels also heighten risks. Strong currents, submerged obstacles, and unpredictable hydraulics can overwhelm even experienced paddlers. In these conditions, it may be impossible to maintain control of a kayak or canoe, making capsizing far more likely.

Beyond environmental hazards, small-boat and solo-fishing incidents often involve medical emergencies, mechanical failures, or falls overboard. According to Murphy, one mistake stands out above all others. “The mistake that tends to have the most serious consequences is not wearing a life jacket. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, over 80% of people who drown in boating incidents are not wearing a life jacket.. Even strong swimmers can be overwhelmed by cold water, unexpected waves or capsizing. The Division of Boating and Waterways strongly recommends that everyone, regardless of age or swimming ability, wear a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard–approved life jacket whenever they’re on the water.”

Murphy noted that other common mistakes compound these risks. “Other frequent mistakes include not properly checking weather or water conditions and failing to carry essential safety equipment, such as whistles or a throw rope. Paddlers may also underestimate currents, wakes from larger vessels or their own fatigue.”

These risks are real, but they can be mitigated when boaters adopt consistent safety practices. DBW emphasizes that preparation and proper equipment are often what separate a close call from a tragedy. As Murphy explained, “Preparation and proper equipment are often the difference between a close call and a tragedy on the water. For small vessels, whether it’s a skiff, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or other human-powered craft, the single most important safety practice is wearing a U.S. Coast Guard–approved life jacket.”

He added that prevention begins before launch. “Review weather and water conditions before launching and avoid paddling or operating in areas with strong currents, heavy winds or rough water.” Filing a float plan, ensuring all equipment is serviceable, and carrying required signaling devices also play a critical role. “Carry a sound-producing device, such as a whistle, which is required on all paddle craft and allows operators to signal for help or alert nearby vessels.”

Human-powered vessels such as kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and rafts must carry specific safety equipment under California law. Navigation lights are required between sunset and sunrise or in periods of poor visibility, and visual distress signals are required in coastal waters. These requirements are not optional, and DBW encourages boaters to review them regularly.

For solo boaters, safety precautions become even more critical. Filing a float plan ensures that someone on shore knows where you are and when to expect your return. Wearing a lifejacket at all times is non-negotiable. Communication equipment should be redundant, and relying solely on a cell phone is insufficient due to limited reception and vulnerability to water damage.

DBW and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary also offer free vessel safety checks and educational materials such as The ABCs of California Boating. For more information about boating safety and education, Murphy encourages the public to visit https://dbw.parks.ca.gov/boatingsafety.

The recent tragedies involving Mikey Rijavec and the Lake Perris kayaker underscore how quickly a day of recreation can turn into an emergency. Both individuals were doing what so many Californians love: enjoying the water, spending time outdoors, and connecting with their surroundings. Their deaths serve as a sobering reminder that safety is not optional, even for the most experienced boaters.

As we move through the year and onto new adventures, the conversation about boating safety remains as relevant as ever. These incidents should not discourage people from enjoying the water. Instead, they should inspire a renewed commitment to preparation, education, and awareness. Safe boating is not a single action; it’s a mindset. And when embraced fully, it preserves the freedom, joy, and connection that draw so many to California’s waterways.