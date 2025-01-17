State Lands Commission, Ports of Long Beach and Humboldt Announce Offshore Wind Partnership

The California State Lands Commission, along with the ports of Long Beach and Humboldt, announced a partnership to advance floating offshore wind energy development off California’s coast. This agreement establishes a collaborative framework to facilitate key port infrastructure upgrades critical for offshore wind deployment.

Offshore wind energy is projected to play a transformative role in helping California meet its renewable energy goals, including generating up to 25 gigawatts by 2045. The ports of Long Beach and Humboldt are actively working on developing staging and integration sites for assembling floating wind turbines that will be towed to installation sites 20 to 30 miles offshore near Humboldt County and Morro Bay.

The partnership, developed over the past year, emphasizes environmental protection, equitable community engagement, and economic development. It also prioritizes collaboration with Native American tribes and underserved communities. “This agreement represents a major step forward in California’s clean energy future,” said Lieutenant Governor and State Lands Commissioner Eleni Kounalakis.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero highlighted the importance of a multi-port strategy, stating, “This agreement, along with California’s climate bond and commitment to procure up to 7.6 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2035, provides the confidence needed to invest in major projects like Long Beach’s Pier Wind.”

Key areas of collaboration outlined in the agreement include staging site development, workforce training, supply chain expansion, transmission planning, and ongoing scientific research. Humboldt Harbor District Executive Director Chris Mikkelsen welcomed the agreement as a step toward inclusive engagement and sustainable economic growth.

About the Partners:

Port of Long Beach : A leader in green port initiatives, handling $200 billion in trade annually and supporting 2.6 million jobs across the U.S. Over the next decade, the port plans $2.3 billion in capital improvements to enhance its sustainability and competitiveness.

: A leader in green port initiatives, handling $200 billion in trade annually and supporting 2.6 million jobs across the U.S. Over the next decade, the port plans $2.3 billion in capital improvements to enhance its sustainability and competitiveness. State Lands Commission : Oversees over 4 million acres of public land and serves as the lead agency for offshore wind energy projects in California.

: Oversees over 4 million acres of public land and serves as the lead agency for offshore wind energy projects in California. Humboldt Bay Harbor, Recreation, and Conservation District: Manages harbor and port development in Humboldt Bay while protecting its natural resources.

For more information, visit www.polb.com, slc.ca.gov, and humboldtbay.org.