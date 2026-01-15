U.S. Wins Historic Bluefin Tuna Quota Increase at ICCAT Meeting

The United States secured a major victory for its bluefin tuna fishery during the 2025 International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) annual meeting in Seville, Spain. U.S. negotiators — led by NOAA’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Fisheries Andrew Lawler — successfully obtained a 231-metric-ton increase in Atlantic bluefin tuna quota, the largest single-year gain in the history of the U.S. fishery. The 17% boost will take effect in 2026 and is expected to provide meaningful relief for commercial and recreational fishermen who have faced years of restrictive limits and competitive pressure from other nations.

Reaching this agreement required unanimous consent from all 55 ICCAT member nations. The United States also secured a commitment for continued discussions in March on stock distribution, mixing patterns, and the integration of genomics and tagging research into bluefin management. The scientific review could lead to a long-awaited rebalancing of catch ratios between eastern and western bluefin stocks.

“We are very pleased with the successful results of our negotiations for both our recreational and commercial fisheries,” said NOAA Administrator Neil Jacobs, Ph.D. “We are proud of the work our team has done to provide a voice for America’s fishermen.”

In addition to the bluefin quota increase, ICCAT adopted a management procedure for Western skipjack tuna and finalized a management procedure for North Atlantic swordfish, maintaining the longstanding U.S. quota of 3,907 metric tons.

U.S. leadership remained prominent at the meeting, with the delegation assuming a new vice-chair role within the Permanent Working Group, which focuses on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. The United States also co-sponsored enhancements to the Port State Measures Agreement aimed at strengthening inspection and enforcement tools.

Not all proposals advanced. ICCAT failed to reach agreement on stronger shark conservation measures — particularly a requirement to land sharks with fins naturally attached. Other unresolved issues, including marlin rebuilding plans, yellowfin tuna management, and expanded monitoring and surveillance strategies, were deferred to future meetings.

The U.S. will continue year-round involvement in intersessional working groups to shape upcoming management decisions and advocate for domestic fishing interests.